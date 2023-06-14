Century movie theater closing at Westfield San Francisco Centre

The Century movie theater at the Westfield San Francisco Centre will permanently close, its owner announced, just days after the shopping center's owner revealed that it was giving up on the property in what was the heart of the city's shopping district.

Cinemark, the parent company of Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD, didn't go into specifics but confirmed that the cinema will be shut.

"Cinemark can confirm it has decided to permanently close the Century San Francisco Centre 9 and XD theater shortly before the conclusion of its lease term following a comprehensive review of local business conditions," a spokesperson said by email.

Related article

The announcement is the latest setback for retail and entertainment in what had been the heart of the city's shopping district.

Shopping center giant, Westfield, recently announced the decision to walk away from its San Francisco mall and hand control back to the bank. The company stopped making payments on its $558 million loan for the mall, citing a decline in sales, occupancy and foot traffic.

Nordstrom, one of the massive department stores in the mall, said it would close too.

A Whole Foods, Anthropologie and Saks OFF 5TH are other retailers who've announced they are pulling out of downtown San Francisco.

An investment firm that owns two of the city's largest hotels has also said it will stop repaying its lender and will relinquish control of the sites.