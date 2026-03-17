The Brief Allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and minors have emerged against César Chávez, dating to his time leading the United Farm Workers. The César Chávez Foundation and the United Farm Workers say they are deeply troubled by the allegations and are seeking to support potential victims while learning more. The foundation did not provide additional details. The UFW said it does not have firsthand knowledge of the accusations but called them "serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose."



Allegations of sexual misconduct have surfaced involving the late farm labor leader César Chávez, including accusations involving women and minors.

In a letter released Tuesday, the Cesar Chavez Foundation said the alleged behavior occurred while Chavez was president of the United Farm Workers (UFW), which he co-founded.

Foundation responds to allegations

What they're saying:

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing," the foundation said. "The Foundation is working with leaders in the Farmworker Movement to be responsive to these allegations, support the people who may have been harmed by his actions, and ensure we are united and guided by our commitment to justice and community empowerment."

The foundation did not provide additional details about the allegations.

Union pulls César Chávez Day participation

Dig deeper:

The UFW also released a statement saying it has learned of "deeply troubling allegations," including reports involving family matters, and will not participate in any Cesar Chavez Day activities.

"Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors," the union said. "Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing."

The union said it has not received any direct reports and does not have firsthand knowledge of the incidents.

"However, the allegations are serious enough that we feel compelled to take urgent steps to learn more and provide space for people who may have been victimized to find support and to share their stories if that is what they choose," the union said.

Events canceled

What's next:

The statements follow a report from KIII in Corpus Christi, where a local committee planning a Cesar Chavez celebration canceled the event after a source came forward with information regarding what were described as "sensitive matters" involving Chavez.

According to the report, further details are expected to be published in The New York Times in April.