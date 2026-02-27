Cessna veers off San Jose runway after landing gear collapse
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A small aircraft veered off a runway in San Jose on Friday morning following a mechanical failure.
The Federal Aviation Administration told KTVU the plane’s right landing gear collapsed shortly after touching down at Reid-Hillview County Airport.
Pilot unharmed
What we know:
Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board and no injuries were reported.
After the gear collapsed, the aircraft slid off the runway and came to a stop in a nearby grassy area.
The San Jose Fire Department said there were no reports of smoke, fire, or hazardous materials leaking from the plane.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the FAA and the San Jose Fire Department.