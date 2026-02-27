Expand / Collapse search

Cessna veers off San Jose runway after landing gear collapse

Published  February 27, 2026 3:15pm PST
San Jose
A small plane veered off a runway in San Jose following a mechanical failure Friday. 

The Brief

    • A Cessna aircraft veered off the runway at a San Jose airport Friday morning after its right landing gear collapsed during touchdown.
    • The FAA confirmed the pilot was the only person on board and was not injured in the incident.
    • First responders reported no smoke, fire, or hazardous leaks from the aircraft after it slid into a grassy area.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A small aircraft veered off a runway in San Jose on Friday morning following a mechanical failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration told KTVU the plane’s right landing gear collapsed shortly after touching down at Reid-Hillview County Airport.

Pilot unharmed

What we know:

Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board and no injuries were reported.

After the gear collapsed, the aircraft slid off the runway and came to a stop in a nearby grassy area.

The San Jose Fire Department said there were no reports of smoke, fire, or hazardous materials leaking from the plane.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the FAA and the San Jose Fire Department.

