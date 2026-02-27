Cessna veers off San Jose runway after landing gear collapse

The Brief A Cessna aircraft veered off the runway at a San Jose airport Friday morning after its right landing gear collapsed during touchdown. The FAA confirmed the pilot was the only person on board and was not injured in the incident. First responders reported no smoke, fire, or hazardous leaks from the aircraft after it slid into a grassy area.



A small aircraft veered off a runway in San Jose on Friday morning following a mechanical failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration told KTVU the plane’s right landing gear collapsed shortly after touching down at Reid-Hillview County Airport.

Pilot unharmed

What we know:

Authorities said the pilot was the only person on board and no injuries were reported.

After the gear collapsed, the aircraft slid off the runway and came to a stop in a nearby grassy area.

The San Jose Fire Department said there were no reports of smoke, fire, or hazardous materials leaking from the plane.