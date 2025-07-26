Chabot Space and Science Center launches 'Space Week' in Oakland

The Brief The Chabot Space and Science Center is set to launch a new series of interactive events for families this week with a special program called Space Week , starting Wednesday. Geared toward children ages 6 to 12 and their families, Space Week offers a variety of hands-on exhibits that simulate space exploration activities — from astronaut training to rover design challenges and habitat building. The program run through Aug. 3.



The Chabot Space and Science Center is set to launch a new series of interactive events for families this week with a special program called Space Week, running from Wednesday through Aug. 3.

Geared toward children ages 6 to 12 and their families, Space Week offers a variety of hands-on exhibits that simulate space exploration activities — from astronaut training to rover design challenges and habitat building.

"For families with kids ages 6 to 12, we’re activating the center in different ways," said Tracy Corado, director of exhibits at Chabot. "We’ve developed activities where people can test their skills as though they were going out in space."

Each visitor will receive a "mission log" to track their experience and collect stamps by completing tasks like building and modifying rovers to navigate terrain. Completed logs can be exchanged for prizes.

The center’s newest exhibit allows guests to test out their customized rovers on simulated surfaces from other planets, and participate in astronaut training simulations — including activities that demonstrate how high a person could jump on the Moon.

"There’s also a habitat-building activity," Corado said. "Imagine a space fort of a kid’s dream — where they can build a living space on another planet."

The week will conclude with a weekend festival on Saturday and Sunday, including a special guest appearance from a real astronaut on Sunday.

"Whether it’s launches, astronauts or discoveries, there’s so much excitement around space," Corado said. "We wanted to create this end-of-summer celebration to give visitors something new and special."

Event details:

Chabot Space Week: July 30 – Aug. 3

General admission: $24 for adults, $19 for children

Members: Free admission Wednesday through Friday; half-price for the Saturday–Sunday festival

EBT cardholders: $1 admission

First Friday Costume Party: Friday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. — tickets $10

More information and tickets are available at chabotspace.org.