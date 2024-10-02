A chance to live in a house built from giant wine barrels

article

Have you ever loved wine so much that you wanted to live in it? Now you can, sort of.

A house made from two giant redwood wine barrels in Big Sur has gone on sale for the first time in 40 years, according to Realtor.com.

The two-story home was designed by local architect Mickey Muennig, known as the "man who built Big Sir." The same family has owned it since it was built in 1980, and it's currently listed for $3.26 million.

The property was built from two interconnected wine barrels.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Dubbed a "coastal escape," the home has three bedrooms with three bathrooms; two full and one partial, sitting on 5 acres and sized at 1,940 square feet on two levels.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Wine barrel home on sale in Big Sur. Photo: Big Sur Coast Properties.

"The 5 plus acres are surrounded by flower gardens and the native oak and redwood forest providing privacy and seclusion yet only minutes from all the restaurants, resorts and amenities of the Big Sur Valley," the listing read.

The cliffside home sits on Highway 1 above Pfeiffer Beach with a hiking trail that leads to a private beach below Pfeiffer Point, according to the real estate website.

Other amenities include a powder room, an open kitchen and a loft area.

Additionally, it features a guest cottage on a nearby hillside, also built from another giant redwood wine barrel, next to flower and vegetable gardens.

The guest house has a bedroom, a full kitchen, and an outdoor dining area with a view of the Pacific Ocean.