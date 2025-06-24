Former SJSU football player, NFL star Chandler Jones killed in car crash

article

San Jose State University football star and the school's all-time leader in career touchdown catches, Chandler Jones, died Sunday in a car accident.

The 33-year-old former coach and player for the Canadian Football League's Montreal Alouettes was killed Sunday in a freeway crash around 2 a. m. in Los Angeles and died from blunt traumatic injuries, according to the medical examiner.

Jones was hit by the driver of a Toyota RAV4 on the 90 Freeway, near Centinela Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene, FOX LA reported.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Chandler Jones coaching with the Alouettes

Jones grew up in LA and attended Bishop Montgomery in Torrance.

The football player graduated in 2009.

The high school released a statement about his death.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of alum, Chandler Jones ‘09. Jones was a standout player on Bishop’s football team and still holds the record for longest kick-off return (97 yards) and longest fumble recovery (98 yards). "

Jones continues to hold San Jose State's records for receptions (248) and touchdown catches (31). He was the only player in the university's history to record 50 receptions in each of his four seasons with the Spartans.

After attending San Jose State, Jones went on to play for the NFL's Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squads, eventually leading to the CFL's Montreal Alouettes.

He also served as a coach for San Jose State, the College of Idaho and the Alouettes.

The Alouettes released a statement on Monday, June 23.

"Our thoughts are with Chandler’s family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time. We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support," Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes said.

Fox LA contributed to this report.