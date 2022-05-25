Charles Barkley rips 'dirty' San Francisco during Warriors-Mavs coverage

The NBA TNT analyst Charles Barkley bashed San Francisco again during Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

"You know the bad thing about this rain, it’s not raining in San Francisco to clean up all the dirty-ass streets they got there," said Barkley during a 20-minute delay due to the rain in Dallas.

Water was leaking from the roof of the American Airlines Center, NBA TNT wrote in a tweet.

"San Francisco, you know, it's a great city. All that dirtiness and homelessness, y'all gotta clean that off the streets," Barkley continued.

The Warriors lost to Mavericks 109-119 Thursday. Game 5 will take place Saturday in San Francisco.

Barkley may not be looking forward to traveling San Francisco as NBA TNT "puts us in the bad part of the city," he claimed.