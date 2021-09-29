Check out which new Bay Area restaurant received new Michelin Guide stars

The new Michelin ratings were released Wednesday after a year off due to the pandemic.

One of the new restaurants on the list this year is Birdsong in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

Harbor House Inn on the Mendocino coast also made the list with two stars.

No restaurants received three stars this year.

The Michelin Guides guide books have been published for more than a century. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a very lucky few.

Gaining or losing a star can have dramatic effects on the success of a restaurant.

The highly anticipated list is especially significant this year as many Bay Area restaurants were in survival mode during the pandemic.

With the delta variant continuing to threaten their livelihood, the recognition is especially welcomed.

