Chesa Boudin, SF’s new district attorney, fires several prosecutors

By KTVU staff
Published 
Chesa Boudin
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's top prosecutor is already shaking up the district attorney's office. Chesa Boudin fired several prosecutors on Friday, just two days after he was sworn in as D.A. 

Boudin, a former public defender, has promised to overhaul what he calls a "broken justice system" with a focus on racial equality. 

The Chronicle reports six attorneys have been fired, including managing attorneys in the D.A.'s criminal division. 

Boudin released the following statement on Friday: "I had to make difficult staffing decisions today in order to put in place a management team that will help me accomplish the work I committed to do for San Francisco.”  

The Chronicle reports some of the attorneys fired will pursue legal action. 