Chesa Boudin, SF’s new district attorney, fires several prosecutors

San Francisco's top prosecutor is already shaking up the district attorney's office. Chesa Boudin fired several prosecutors on Friday, just two days after he was sworn in as D.A.

Boudin, a former public defender, has promised to overhaul what he calls a "broken justice system" with a focus on racial equality.

The Chronicle reports six attorneys have been fired, including managing attorneys in the D.A.'s criminal division.

Boudin released the following statement on Friday: "I had to make difficult staffing decisions today in order to put in place a management team that will help me accomplish the work I committed to do for San Francisco.”

The Chronicle reports some of the attorneys fired will pursue legal action.