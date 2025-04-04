Chevron plans to cut 600 jobs at San Ramon offices

Chevron plans to cut hundreds of jobs in the East Bay as the company moves its headquarters to Houston.

The company is cutting 600 jobs at its former headquarters in San Ramon and 700 workers in Houston through the rest of the year.

Layoffs are expected to happen on June 1.

"Chevron is taking action to simplify our operating model, execute work faster and more effectively, and position the company for long-term competitiveness. As previously announced, we expect these efforts to result in workforce reductions in 2025. This is a difficult decision, and we do not make it lightly," according to a company statement sent to KTVU on Friday.