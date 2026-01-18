Chick-fil-A opening new location in Walnut Creek

article

A new Chick-fil-A will open its doors in Walnut Creek on Thursday, and hungry guests have a chance to earn themselves a free meal at the grand opening.

The new location will be at 2290 Oak Grove Road – near The Orchards At Walnut Creek shopping mall – and will officially open at 6:30 a.m.

How to eat for free

Guests who show up on opening day wearing cow print can get themselves one free entree or kid's meal.

Local ownership

The restaurant is locally owned and operated by Kaylee Thornton. She grew up in San Luis Obispo and attended the University of Oklahoma.

During her time in university, Thornton started working at Chick-fil-A, where she met her husband.

She entered into the Chick-fil-A Leadership Development Program after graduation, and is excited to return to California to open her restaurant.

"From my early days as a Team Member to now opening a restaurant in my home state, this journey has been incredibly rewarding," said Thornton. "I’m thrilled to serve the Walnut Creek community and build a space where hospitality and heart come first."

A boon for the community

The new Chick-fil-A will bring approximately 80 jobs to the community, and joins more than 29 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Bay Area.

The grand opening is accompanied by a $25,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

Thornton and her new restaurant will also be participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which redirects surplus food to local nonprofits.