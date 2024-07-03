A child is in critical condition after falling from a window in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood on Wednesday, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department received a 911 call around 4:17 p.m. about a child who fell out of a building's window in the 2300 block of Mission Street.

When first responders arrived, the child was wrapped in its mother's arms. The child suffered life-threatening injuries from the fall and was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, officials said.

Authorities have not disclosed the child's age or how the fall occurred.