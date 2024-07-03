Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
6
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Child falls from window in San Francisco

By
Published  July 3, 2024 6:33pm PDT
San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

California dispatcher helps husband deliver wife's baby over the phone

Cal Fire dispatcher helped a Butte County father as his wife unexpectedly went into labor at their home.

SAN FRANCISCO - A child is in critical condition after falling from a window in San Francisco's Mission neighborhood on Wednesday, authorities said.

The San Francisco Fire Department received a 911 call around 4:17 p.m. about a child who fell out of a building's window in the 2300 block of Mission Street.

When first responders arrived, the child was wrapped in its mother's arms. The child suffered life-threatening injuries from the fall and was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, officials said.

Authorities have not disclosed the child's age or how the fall occurred.