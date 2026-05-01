Child fatally shoots relative in Benicia; police cite possible self-defense
BENICIA, Calif. - A child fatally shot a relative during a domestic dispute Thursday evening at a home in Benicia in what authorities say may be a case of self-defense.
Shooting details
What we know:
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on London Circle and involved several members of the same family, according to police. Authorities have not elaborated on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
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Possible case of self-defense
What they're saying:
Officials said the initial 911 call reported a domestic violence disturbance. Authorities believe the weapon may have been fired in self-defense.
All those involved in the incident lived in the same household.
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Ongoing investigation
What's next:
Because the suspected shooter is a minor, police said they cannot release additional information at this time. The name of the man who died has not yet been released.
The Source: Benicia Police Department