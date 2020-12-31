Child riding scooter dies in collision with vehicle in San Jose

article

A child riding a scooter in San Jose was struck and killed by a vehicle late Thursday morning.

The accident happened in the area of Santee Dr. and McQuesten Dr.

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Neither the driver of the vehicle or the child who was killed were identified.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a child was killed by a car carrier unloading a truck in San Jose. The driver was attempting to move a truck from the car carrier as the victim jumped onto the trailer and was positioned directly in front of it.

Thursday's accident is the 48th deadly collision in San Jose this year, and the 49th pedestrian death.