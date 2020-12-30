Child killed by car carrier unloading truck in San Jose: police

San Jose police are investigating a traffic fatality involving a car carrier and a young girl at a used car dealership.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 3600 block of Monterey Road. The driver was attempting to move a truck from the car carrier as the victim jumped onto the trailer and was positioned directly in front of it, according to police. The truck subsequently rolled forward and hit the child.

A child was struck and killed by a truck being unloaded from a car carrier in San Jose, police said.

Police described the victim only as a "juvenile female" but did not provide a specific age. She was transported to an area hospital where she died.

Her identify will be released after the county coroner's office notifies her next of kin.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.