SF mother arrested for killing daughters aged 1 & 5: Police

Two young children were found dead inside a home in Bayview Friday morning, San Francisco police said. An arrest has been made, and an investigation is ongoing,

Police have arrested San Francisco resident and mother, Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam, 34, for two counts of homicide. Green was transported to the San Francisco County Jail #1 where she currently remains, according to authorities. Green was not granted bail.

Authorities said officers responded to a unit on Navy Road around 7:35 a.m. about"two unresponsive juveniles," and were directed through the home by the children's parents. There, officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, where the children later died.

Officers then called for the San Francisco Medical Examiner to investigate the cause of death of the 1-year-old and 5-year-old girls. SFPD Homicide Unit was notified and arrived at the scene to take over the investigation after the deaths were deemed "suspicious."

Despite an arrest being made, police said the case remains open and are asking for those with information to contact the department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or via "Text a Tip" to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD". Anonymous reporting is available.

Authorities did not specify the suspected manner of death of the two young children. A motive was not disclosed.

Green was booked at 3:15 p.m. Friday. Jail records state she is currently located at County Jail #2 despite initial reports of County Jail #1.