Expand / Collapse search

SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night

By Bay City News
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News
article

SFPD investigates a deadly shooting onboard a Muni bus on August 3, 2022.

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night.   

Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m.   

Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder.  

READ ALSO: San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines

The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is related to the suspect, police said in a statement.   

SEE MORE: San Francisco nail salon targeted by burglars 3 times in 5 months

Anyone with more information is urged to contact SFPD's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.