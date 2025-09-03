Chinese Camp: 1st look at historic California Gold Rush town damaged by fire

New video shows the aftermath of a wildfire that destroyed part of a historic California Gold Rush town.

CALFIRE officials have named the cluster of 22 separate fires the TCU Lightning Complex fires burning in Tuolomne and Calaveras counties, which were sparked by lightning on Tuesday.

One of the largest of those fires has destroyed several buildings in the town of Chinese Camp, 20 miles northeast of Modesto.

Chinese Camp is a designated historic landmark town in the Sierra foothills, and has its origins in the California gold rush.

Authorities haven't yet laid out which historic buildings have been destroyed, or how many.

But video from KCRA in Sacramento confirms the town was heavily damaged, with several structures reduced to ash and rubble.

Damage to the town of Chinese Camp after the 6-5 wildfire tore through it. Sept. 2, 2025

Salena Moyle, who lives there, said it's such a "quiet little place. There's really nothing left. Nothing at all."

Emily Kilgore, a CALFIRE spokeswoman, said it's not uncommon for lightning to spark fires this time of year, but she said there are other things that are unusual about it.

"There may be fires that haven't been identified or discovered yet," she said. "Things can change rapidly."

Of that cluster of fires that make up the TCU Lightning Complex, the fire at Chinese Camp – called 6-5 – and another fire near Vallecito in Calaveras County are the two largest fires, threatening homes and communities.

Mandatory evacuations were still in effect on Wednesday.

CALFIRE said so far there are no reports of any injuries or loss of life.

But the fires are still very active, and they have not yet had a chance to go into some of these burned out areas, yet to do a full damage assessment.

