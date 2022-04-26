Chippewa Falls police say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 10-year-old girl, a shocking death that has rocked the small Wisconsin town.

Chief Matt Kelm told reporters Tuesday evening the suspect was a juvenile who knew the victim, Iliana "Lily" Peters.

Lily Peters was last seen leaving her aunt's home Sunday evening

Lily was reported missing by her family Sunday night. Police found Lily's bike along a wooded area by the trail on North Grove Street near the Leinenkugel’s Brewing Company parking lot. Her body was discovered by searchers the following morning in a wooded area along the trail.

She was reported missing on Sunday night by her family after leaving her aunt’s home on the 400 block of North Grove Street police said. She was supposed to be headed home but never arrived. Her father called police around 9 p.m. Sunday to report his daughter missing.

"While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to deliver this news to the family and to the community," said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm.

Earlier Tuesday, police were seen executing a search warrant at a home on Grove Street. This is the same street where Lily’s aunt lives and where Lily was last seen.

Investigators were seen taking boxes of evidence out of the house, before surrounding the home with crime scene tape.

Neighbors who live on the street tell FOX 9 they are relieved, but surprised about the arrest. "It's shocking, I’m glad that it’s not prolonging, I even said today I’m glad that Lily’s body was found right away rather than you know making the family wait I’m glad tonight that they have somebody in custody."