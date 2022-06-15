CHP apprehends person seen running in between traffic and scaling Bay Bridge

article

California Highway Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard searched the Bay Bridge and the water below for a person who was seen running in between traffic on the bridge Wednesday night.

CHP said the person was seen on the eastbound lanes of the lower deck at around 8:50 p.m. As CHP responded, they said they saw the person who then managed to disappear. That's when the Coast Guard was called to help search the water below, where the person was last seen.

One of the lanes remained blocked at around 10 p.m. as the search continued. CHP gave an update to say the person was later apprehended. He was spotted by CHP air units scaling the outer perimeter of the lower deck of the bridge near the center anchorage. Ground units took him into custody There was no word on their condition.

The search for the person had caused a traffic backup.