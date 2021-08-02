Driver in custody after leading CHP officers on high-speed pursuit on the 605, 210 Freeways

California Highway Patrol officers detained a pursuit suspect Monday morning following a high-speed chase across the San Gabriel Valley freeways.

Officers began pursuing the gray-colored Nissan Altima in the East Los Angeles area due to expired registration after the driver failed to yield.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The vehicle made its way to the San Gabriel Valley after passing through El Monte. The driver was seen exceeding 100 miles per hour at times of the northbound 605 Freeway.

CLICK HERE TO REWATCH PAST POLICE CHASES

At one point, the driver threw an unidentified object out of the driver's side window.

The suspect was seen weaving across all five lanes of the 210 Freeway, often driving on the right shoulder. The driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to cross lanes, clipping the back of a pickup truck, but the driver was able to regain control and continued down the freeway.

The driver exited the freeway in the West Covina area near Baldwin Park.

After briefly leading the CHP through surface streets, the driver stopped and surrendered to officers near the intersection of Hornbrook Avenue and Rockenbach Street in Baldwin Park. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.