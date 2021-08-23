CHP investigate freeway shooting in Vallejo that left woman injured

The California Highway Patrol is now searching for a motive in a highway shooting in Vallejo.



Investigators say a woman was driving alone late Sunday night near the Redwood Street exit on Interstate 80 when she was struck by at least one gunshot.

She pulled over to the side of the road, and asked for help from passing drivers.

At this point, the CHP Officer Steve Poore said they only have a vague description of the vehicle tied to this shooting: A person in an unknown dark colored sedan opened fire on the woman's car.



The CHP says the woman is now being treated for her injuries at the hospital.

Her condition has not yet been released. And there's no word yet on what led up to the gunfire.