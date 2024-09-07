CHP investigates deadly car fire

The Brief A person died after being trapped inside a car on fire early Saturday morning in Contra Costa County It's unclear how many other occupants may have been in the car at the time of the incident



At least one person died after being trapped inside of a vehicle during a fire in Contra Costa County early Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was on I-80 west on the Hercules offramp.

CHP first reported the fire at 2:40 a.m., noting occupants trapped inside the vehicle shortly after. They called for an ambulance at 2:43 a.m. and a coroner at 3:42 a.m., according to the CHP traffic incident portal.

A CHP representative was not available to provide further information on the collision.