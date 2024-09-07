CHP investigates deadly car fire
HERCULES, Calif. - At least one person died after being trapped inside of a vehicle during a fire in Contra Costa County early Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was on I-80 west on the Hercules offramp.
CHP first reported the fire at 2:40 a.m., noting occupants trapped inside the vehicle shortly after. They called for an ambulance at 2:43 a.m. and a coroner at 3:42 a.m., according to the CHP traffic incident portal.
A CHP representative was not available to provide further information on the collision.