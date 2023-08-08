CHP investigating freeway shooting in Oakland, no injuries

article

A victim's vehicle was damaged in a freeway shooting in Oakland early Tuesday morning, officials say.

California Highway Patrol's Oakland office said they are investigating the non-fatal shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. on eastbound State Route 24 between 51st Street and Claremont Avenue. CHP said officers did not respond until they were called hours later at around 10:40 a.m.

Officers said they were able to contact the adult victim who told them there were no injuries to report. CHP did not share any further details of the circumstances of the shooting.

CHP asks anyone with more information on this shooting to contact them at (510) 457-2875.