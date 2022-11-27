CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend

Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway.

Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the car's windshield.

The shooting occurred amid a busy holiday weekend on area roadways, with millions shopping and visiting friends and family.

"It’s scary, it’s scary," said Treesa White of Berkeley. "I don’t feel safe. I don’t know if I’m going to go shopping this year. It’s just bothersome."

Saturday's shooting is the latest in a series of freeway shootings to strike the Bay Area.

Last Friday, one person was injured during a shooting on the Bay Bridge after being hit by flying debris.

Just hours later, another shooting occurred on I-80 in Oakland, killing one person.

"I think there should be more cameras. I really, really do," White said. "That would cut down on some of the crime."

In May, Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans to fund the installation of 200 new freeway cameras around the state.

"I think there’s very much a need for them," said Tony Grimes of Berkeley.

CHP is still searching for the person behind the freeway shooting and is asking anyone with information to reach out.