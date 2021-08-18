Expand / Collapse search

CHP investigating possible freeway shooting on southbound I-280 in San Francisco, all lanes blocked

By KTVU Staff
San Francisco
The CHP is investigating a possible freeway shooting on I-280 in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO - The California Highway Patrol has closed all southbound lanes of I-280 at Cesar Chavez Street and all on-ramps from downtown San Francisco as they investigate a possible freeway shooting, CHP San Francisco tells KTVU.

CHP San Francisco Public Information Officer Mark Andrews says there is no estimated time for reopening southbound lanes or the on-ramps as the investigation continues.

The incident has caused one person to suffer non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists are advised to use southbound US-101 as an alternative.