CHP investigating possibly freeway shooting in Castro Valley

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible freeway shooting on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley.

The CHP first received a call about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

They said a man drove himself to a medical center.

According to officials, the man told police he was shot on the freeway.



Police are working to pinpoint an exact location but they said it happened in the area of eastbound I-580 near Fairmont Drive.

No other details were released.

