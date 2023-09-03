Expand / Collapse search

CHP motorcycle officer struck in San Francisco

KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:34PM
California Highway Patrol
KTVU FOX 2
A CHP motorcycle officer was struck in San Francisco. Sept. 3, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO - A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was struck Sunday afternoon in San Francisco.

Officer Mark Andrews said the collision occurred at 3rd and Harrison streets about 3 p.m.

Andrews said that paramedics were on scene within minutes.

The officer was taken San Francisco General Hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries. 

A damaged black four-door car was also at the scene but Andrews did not say he wasn't sure what happened. 

