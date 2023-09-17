CHP officer fatally shoots man after a 'struggle'

The California Highway Patrol fatally shot a man early Sunday after a "struggle" ensued from a failed traffic stop.

According to authorities, a CHP officer tried attempting a traffic stop with a man for a vehicle code violation on SR-96 in Hoopa. A pursuit began, and the two struggled when the shooting occurred.

Officials said the driver "initially failed" to yield, and a pursuit began, ending in the 12500 block of SR-96. The driver left the car and ran away on foot. The officer chased him about 200 yards before "overtaking" him.

The officer tried to take the man into custody when the firearm was discharged.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Division and District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting with the California Department of Justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (707) 445-7251 or the tip line (707) 268-2539.