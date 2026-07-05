CHP officer jumps out of speeding car’s path on Vacaville freeway

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A California Highway Patrol officer stopped on the I-80 freeway in Vacaville on Sunday morning jumped out of the path of a speeding car that slammed into the officer’s parked motorcycle, and now authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

A Solano area CHP officer was stopped while "conducting speed enforcement" on the eastbound side of the I-80 freeway west of Leisure Town Road when, just after 7:40 a.m., they spotted a Hyundai Ioniq 5 approaching them on the shoulder of the road, according to a department statement.

"For reasons still under investigation, the driver of a Hyundai Ioniq 5 drove onto the right shoulder and collided with the parked CHP motorcycle patrol vehicle," the CHP said in a statement. "Moments before the collision, our officer saw the vehicle approaching and ran to safety onto the dirt shoulder, narrowly avoiding being struck."

Neither the officer nor the driver of the Hyundai were injured in the collision.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, though the CHP said DUI did not appear to be a factor.