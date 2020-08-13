CHP officer rescues driver from burning car in Orinda

A California Highway Patrol officer in the East Bay is being called a hero after he pulled a driver from a burning car.

CHP Officer Richman was responding to a solo vehicle crash on westbound Highway 24, just east of the Orinda exit.

When Richman arrived at the scene, he saw that the vehicle had crashed into a tree and burst into flames, officials said.

Several people stopped and were trying to free the trapped driver, but the doors were jammed shut, CHP said.

Officer Richman acted quickly. He climbed through the driver's side window, while the vehicle was fully engulfed, in flames and pulled the driver to safety.

Both Richman and the driver were treated for smoke inhalation. The driver sustained other non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

CHP said in a Facebook post, "If it was not for Officer Richman’s quick & selfless action, the driver would have surely perished in the fire."