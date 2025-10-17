CHP pursuit in Oakland, 2 arrests

Two people were arrested Thursday night following a California Highway Patrol pursuit in Oakland, authorities said.

The chase began around 7:20 p.m. after officers tried to stop a vehicle that was displaying license plates belonging to another car, the CHP said.

The car came to a stop near Marin and Munson avenues, just off International Boulevard. Officers said the driver was caught a few blocks away and found with a firearm.

A female passenger reportedly ran across lanes of Interstate 880 before she was taken into custody on Embarcadero, where officers said they found her carrying bags filled with burglary tools.

No injuries were immediately reported. The CHP said the investigation is ongoing.

Two people were arrested Friday night following a California Highway Patrol pursuit in Oakland, authorities said. Oct. 26, 2025. Photo: Jaden Schaul

