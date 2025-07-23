Expand / Collapse search

CHP investigating reports of shooting on Highway 24 in Oakland

Published  July 23, 2025 6:06pm PDT
Oakland
California Highway Patrol officers on Wednesday investigated reports of a freeway shooting on Highway 24 in Oakland.

What we know:

According to CHP, the agency received reports of a shooting around 4:18 p.m. on eastbound Highway 24 near Broadway. That prompted officers to shut down all lanes on the eastbound direction of the highway.

While officers have not confirmed whether shots were fired, the incident remains under active investigation.

The agency said preliminary information suggested there may have been an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, but CHP has not confirmed that.

No injuries were reported.

