CHP rescues man stranded in San Joaquin river at night

A man was rescued from a dock floating in the San Joaquin River Tuesday night after being stranded, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Oakley Police Department said they received reports of a man screaming around 9 p.m. near the end of Vintage Parkway. When officers arrived, they said while they could hear the man's screams for help, they were unable to find him.

CHP helicopters soon flew above the area and found the man on the floating dock in an area surrounded by marshland and the San Joaquin River.

Officials said they were unable to rescue him by land since thick tule weeds were blocking the area. They said they believe the man was stranded in the water for "some time."

In the video, the man is seen topless and shoeless.

Officials did not say what condition the man was in or how he possibly ended up in the river. Oakley police is investigating.