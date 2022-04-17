California Highway Patrol tickets 69 drivers in one day on San Mateo-Hayward bridge

article

The California Highway Patrol said they ticketed 69 drivers on SR-92 Thursday in an effort to combat speeding, drunk driving, and road rage.

CHP said of the 69 citations, 29 were for speed, two of which were driving in excess of 100 miles per hour. Two people were arrested for impaired driving, officials said.

The remaining citations were for distracted and other unsafe driving.

Photo courtesy of CHP-Golden Gate Division.

The CHP said they hope to encourage the public to practice safe driving habits anytime they get behind the wheel.

