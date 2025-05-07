The Brief KTVU's Henry Lee got an exclusive first look at new CHP vehicles coming to Bay Area roadways. Three of these new Durangos will be coming to CHP offices in Hayward, Martinez and San Jose this week. CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee explained the cars have a "360-degree concealed" light package, making the cars harder to detect until the lights come on.



California drivers may hear – but not see – the new California Highway Patrol cruisers coming to several Bay Area cities this week.

The new patrol cars, 400 of them, come in a range of colors with the goal of blending in with traffic.

The CHP gave KTVU an exclusive first look at the agency’s vehicles at the academy in West Sacramento, and how they’ll assist in officers’ apprehension of reckless drivers.

"Drivers may be more familiar with CHP cruisers like these Dodge Chargers," Duryee said. "These are CHP cadets being trained at the academy’s track. The [Dodge] Durangos are a different breed."

The goal is to blend a bit more into traffic, Duryee said, allowing officers to apprehend dangerous drivers.

Cars will be in different colors

Four-hundred of these new patrol vehicles will soon pop up across the state.

Two-hundred of the cars will be black and white Durangos, 100 will be all white, and the remaining 100 cars will be a range of different colors, like "destroyer gray" and the darker "night moves" shade, Duryee said.

With these new cars, the agency is looking to stand out less, compared to a typical police car.

The patrol cars come with the regular components of a CHP cruiser, like dash cams, sirens and powerful engines designed for pursuits.

Duryee took KTVU reporter Henry Lee out for a spin in the new cruiser.

"How’s the handling on this thing, compared to some of the other vehicles?" Lee asked.

"It’s actually really, really good, especially for an SUV. You really wouldn’t expect that in an SUV," Duryee said.

Three of these new Durangos will be coming to CHP offices in Hayward, Martinez and San Jose this week. Twelve others will be delivered across the Bay Area by the end of the summer.