Christian McCaffrey didn't practice with 49ers Friday

The Brief Christian McCaffrey did not practice Friday. This comes after he was added to the team's injury report. The 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.



San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Friday after being added to the team’s injury report with a calf injury, just days before the season opener.

McCaffrey was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report. He had no injury designation in Wednesday's report, according to NFL.com.

The 49ers open their season Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. It's unclear if McCaffrey will play as his status was listed as "questionable" in Friday's report.

However, after practice, McCaffrey told reporters that he "feels great" and intends to play the season opener.

Past injury challenges

Last season, McCaffrey missed almost all of training camp with what the team initially called a calf injury but was expected to be ready for the start of the season. However, he was a late scratch for that game due to bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

McCaffrey traveled to Germany to see a specialist and missed the first eight games of the season. He returned to play four games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 13 against Buffalo.

McCaffrey was healthy for the offseason program and looked like his old self all summer as both he and the 49ers anticipated his return to game action.

"He seems very excited," tight end George Kittle said earlier Thursday about McCaffrey’s anticipated return. "He’s been excited since OTAs. He’s been excited since the season ended. So yes, I’m very, very much looking forward to being able to block for him and run routes next to him again."

McCaffrey transformed San Francisco’s offense after being acquired midway through the 2022 season in a trade from Carolina. He helped the team reach the NFC title game that season and then did even more in 2023 in his first full season with the Niners.

McCaffrey won the AP Offensive Player of the Year that season after leading the NFL with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and tying for the league lead with 21 touchdowns.

McCaffrey had missed just one game combined in 2022-23 — a meaningless Week 18 game in the 2023 season for San Francisco when he had a sore calf — after missing 23 games because of injuries in his final two full seasons with Carolina.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.