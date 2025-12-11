Cinnamon powder sold in California recalled due to possible lead contamination

article

The Brief The USDA says 40g bags of Lucky Foods brand Cinnamon Powder have been recalled due to possible lead contamination. The recall is for packages with a best before date of 15.09.2027 on the vacuum package. The USDA says the cinnamon powder was distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, deli’s, bakeries, and restaurants in several states.



The manufacturer of Lucky Foods Brand cinnamon powder has issued a recall due to possible lead contamination.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA) says TBC Distribution Corporate of Brooklyn, NY is recalling 40g bags of Lucky Foods brand Cinnamon Powder with a best before date of 15.09.2027 on the vacuum package due to possible elevated levels of lead contamination.

According to the USDA, short-term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms, but it is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure.



The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says lead exposure can seriously harm a child's health and cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, hearing and speech problems and can cause lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school.

For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The USDA says the cinnamon powder was distributed to grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, deli’s, bakeries, and restaurants in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas between April 11, 2025, and Sept, 1, 2025.

No illnesses have been reported to date and the USDA says TBC Distribution Corporate has ceased working with the product supplier. The USDA says consumers should not consume the product and may contact the company at 718-444-5556, Monday - Friday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET.

The Source: Information in the article was provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA). This story was reported from Orlando.



