Citing asthma concerns, former NJ Gov. Chris Christie checks into hospital with COVID-19

article

Former New Jersey Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie announced Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Christie, 58, said he checked himself into Morristown Medical Center as a precautionary measure after consulting his doctor. In a tweet, Christie said he is "feeling good" and is only experiencing mild symptoms, but his history of asthma prompted concern.

Christie's positive test comes days after he reportedly helped President Trump prepare for the first presidential debate. President Trump has since tested positive for the virus and was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center with mild symptoms.

Christie joins a growing list of people who have tested positive for coronavirus after spending time with the president. Senior Advisor Hope Hicks announced her positive test Thursday night ahead of the president's diagnosis.

Advertisement

Several Republican allies who attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination ceremony at the White House have since tested positive, including Kellyanne Conway, Utah Senator Mike Lee, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and University of Notre Dame president Rev. John I. Jenkins.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!