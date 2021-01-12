City and BART leaders decry DA's decision not to charge officer in Oscar Grant's death

Local leaders from BART and the city of Oakland will join the family of Oscar Grant and plan to speak out at a news conference Tuesday morning, condemning the decision not to charge a second officer in the young man's 2009 death.

Wanda Johnson, Grant's mother and Uncle Cephus "Bobby" Johnson, said they are heartbroken and disappointed that Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley decided on Monday not to charge former BART police officer Anthony Pirone. She said even though he was "aggressive and utterly unprofessional," there wasn't enough evidence to show Pirone aided and abetted a murder.

Prione is the officer who had held down 22-year-old Grant on a BART platform, when another officer, Johannes Mehserle, shot him in the back, killing him on New Year's Day 12 years ago. Mehserle later said he thought he'd been reaching for his Taser, not his gun. He was charged and convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served 11 months in prison.

According to several legal analysts whom KTVU has spoken with, the statute of limitations has run out on all the other possible criminal charges Pirone could have faced - except the murder charge, which the DA has now ruled out.