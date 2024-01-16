City of Richmond: Record low number of homicides in 2023

The city of Richmond touted its success in reducing the number of homicides over the past few years, with last year's number being the lowest in recorded history.

City leaders describe this accomplishment as being "monumental."

But there are differing opinions as to the reasons for the decrease in homicides.

"The number of homicides reported is the lowest in recorded history dating back to 1971," Vice Mayor Gayle McLaughlin said during Tuesday night's city council meeting. .

The city issued a proclamation honoring what it describes as a successful collaboration with community groups, police and nonprofits in reducing homicides in recent years.

Resident Mark Wassberg said he's noticed the difference,"Sometimes during the day you can hear ‘pop, pop, pop, pop,’ especially at night. And where I live now, hardly anything. I might hear a police car go by once a week."

City leaders said there was a record high of 61 homicides in 1991. But there has been a dramatic decrease in recent years.

In 2020, there were 22 homicides. In the years 2021 and 2022, there were 18 homicides each. Then a record low of eight homicides last year.

"Richmond is not the city people used to see as having a reputation for being high in crime. We're not that anymore," said Mclaughlin.

City leaders credited the creation of the Office of Neighborhood Safety that started in 2007. Its efforts included hiring the formerly incarcerated to work with at-risk young people to help prevent and solve crimes.

"They have an understanding of what the culture is like. They have an understanding of what can happen," said Mayor Eduard Martinez.

Police said officers have engaged the community.

"Officers reading books to kids in the library and changing the feeling they have of law enforcement immediately and over time. And it's not just the kids, but their moms and dads," said Assistant Police Chief Tim Simmons.

"They're trying to take credit for something they tried to do. It probably put a small dent," Wassberg said he's a community activist and knows some of the criminals involved in violence.

He attributed to the drop in homicides to factors other than community collaboration.

"The gangsters, the criminals moved out because of the crime. They didn't want to get caught. The majority is that the gangsters killed each other," said Wassberg.

"Richmond is up and coming, and we're on the right path," said Assistant Police Chief Simmons," I would say come to Richmond and see for yourself."

City officials said it took years to get to this point. They say the goal is to have zero homicides.



