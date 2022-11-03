Claims of voter suppression in San Francisco

article

San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar posted on Twitter Thursday that he's been notified of a person posing as part of his campaign, going door-to-door and asking residents to hand over their ballots so they can mail them.

Mar, who represents District 4, which includes the Sunset District and Parkside neighborhood, said that anyone who encounters this man should take their photo.

"This is deeply disturbing. Whoever is doing this is not with our campaign and is likely trying to illegally suppress your vote." He advised residents to not give their ballots to strangers. "This is an attack on our democracy and must be addressed," Mar said.

Mar is the incumbent candidate in the upcoming election Nov. 8. He faces a challenge from Joel Engardio. Both are Democrats.

MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:

San Francisco Nov. 8 elections: New districts and need for bilingual poll workers

What is on the ballot in California in 2022?