What is on the ballot in California in 2022?

County election offices have already begun mailing out ballots for the upcoming California general election, which is just under a month away.

On November 8, Californians will consider seven ballot propositions and decide who represents the Golden State in the U.S. Senate, and fill other statewide offices including, governor, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction, and chief of justice.

In addition to statewide candidates and measures, there are some key local races, from San Francisco district attorney to Oakland and San Jose mayoral races.

SEE ALSO: What to know about voting in California

California propositions

Proposition 1: This would amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to an abortion and contraceptives. Proposition 1 would leave no doubt that abortion is legal in California.

Proposition 26: This prop would legalize in-person roulette, dice games, and sports wagering on tribal lands. Prop 26 would also allow sports betting at certain horseracing tracks, including Golden Gate Fields. A portion of a 10% tax would help pay for the enforcement of gambling laws and programs to help people who are addicted.

Proposition 27: This is another sports betting proposition, but this measure would legalize online and mobile sports betting. A tax would first pay for regulatory costs, while 85% of what’s left over would go to homelessness programs while the remaining 15% would go to nonparticipating Native American tribes.

Proposition 28: This would require lawmakers to use 1% of all state funding for public and charter schools for music and arts education programs.

Proposition 29: The proposition would require a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant to be present during treatment at an outpatient kidney dialysis clinic.

Proposition 30: This measure would raise taxes on high-income earners and use the money for wildfire prevention programs and incentives to help people buy electric cars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Proposition 31: The initiative asks voters whether a 2020 law that outlawed the sale of certain flavored tobacco products in California should take effect or be overturned.

Keep up with the news by subscribing to our newsletter.

U.S. Senate

In the U.S Senate race, Democratic incumbent Alex Padilla appears on the ballot twice as he seeks to complete the final few months of his predecessor Vice President Kamala Harris’ term which expires on January 3, 2023. Padilla is also running to fill the regular full six-year term, which starts at the top of the new year. Gov. Newsom appointed Padilla to fill Harris' void at the end of 2020.

In both contests, Padilla is up against Republican attorney Mark Meuser. Since 2017, Meuser has worked for the right-leaning Dhillon Law Group, which launched 22 lawsuits against Gov. Gavin Newsom claiming he overstepped his authority in imposing coronavirus restrictions.

California statewide office

Governor: California Gov. Gavin Newsom cruised to an easy victory in the June primary, not even a year after serving a recall attempt, advancing to the November general election where he's up against Republican state senator Brian Dahle.

Dahle, who represents a sprawling district that runs from Sacramento County to the Oregon border, has faulted Newsom for an unchecked homelessness crisis, rising crime rates, hefty taxes and a decaying quality of life.

Attorney General: California Attorney General Rob Bonta is running in his first statewide election after he was appointed to the state’s top law enforcement post last year by Newsom. Bonta, a Yale Law School graduate who served as deputy city attorney for San Francisco, came up as one of the Legislature’s most progressive Democrats, dubbing himself "the people’s attorney."

His competitor, Nathan Hochman, hopes to capitalize on voters' anger over rising crime and homelessness. Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, defense lawyer, and former assistant U.S. attorney general, argues that Bonta's office hasn't enough to fight not only those issues, but human trafficking and opioid deaths.

Bonta said he views public safety as "job one, two and three for us. ... But that is certainly not the only issue, although it’s a critical one, that Californians care about."

San Francisco races

San Francisco District Attorney: Three candidates are vying to unseat District Attorney Brook Jenkins, who was appointed to the post by Mayor London Breed after the recall of Chesa Boudin.

Jenkins worked for Boudin's office, but quit in 2021 to lead the recall campaign against him.

The prosecutor hopes to serve the rest of Boudin's term through 2023.

Also in the race is Joe Alioto Veronese, a civil rights attorney and grandson of former San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto.

Former San Francisco police commissioner John Hamasaki also appears on the ballot alongside attorney Maurice Chenier, who is no stranger to the district attorney race. Chenier ran against then-incumbent Kamala Harris in 2007.

San Francisco Board of Education: Six candidates are running to fill three seats on the San Francisco Board of Education that were left vacant after a February recall. Alida Fischer, Ann Hsu, Motamedi, Lainie, Karen Fleshman, Lisa Weissman-Ward, and Gabriela Lopez.

Alameda County races

Oakland Mayor: The city has been plagued by gun violence, already up to more than 100 homicides. Oakland's leaders and residents, alike, have been begging and pleading for the wave of violence to subside.

With Mayor Libby Schaaf finishing out her last term, 10 mayoral candidates are hoping to usher in a new era. Ignacio De La Fuente, Gregory Hodge, Tyron C. Jordan, Peter Y. Liu, Treva D. Reid, John Reimann, Seneca Scott, Loren Manuel Taylor, Sheng Thao, and Allyssa Victory Villanueva make up the crowded mayoral race.

Gun violence isn't the only woe Oakland's next mayor will inherit. The city is also grappling with a booming homeless population and a shortage of affordable housing.

Alameda County District Attorney: Two candidates are vying to succeed Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley. Civil rights attorney Pamela Price and Chief Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley are running for the role of top cop.

The race is historic as it will be the first time Alameda has a Black district attorney.

San Jose mayor's race

San Jose Mayor: Supervisor Cindy Chavez and Councilmen Matt Mahan are looking to replace outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo. Chavez gained the endorsements of District 6 Council member Dev Davis and Pam Foley of District 9.

Mahan garnered the support of Liccardo and three former San Jose mayors. Chavez and Mahan were the top two finishers in a June primary.