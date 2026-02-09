Classes canceled; San Francisco teachers on strike

The Brief SFUSD's first teachers strike in 47 years is set to happen Monday morning, as the union and the district remain at odds over pay and benefits. Both sides will return to the table at noon Monday. SFUSD has canceled classes for Monday.



Classes on Monday were canceled for nearly 50,000 students in San Francisco as teachers went on strike for the first time in nearly 50 years.

The hope was that the school district and teachers union would be able to come to an agreement at the last minute this weekend, but that didn’t happen.

"It has taken over 10 months of sounding this alarm, negotiating, asking nicely and hearing unfulfilled promises to get to this point," United Educators of San Francisco President Cassandra Curiel said at a Monday morning news conference. "We need to be clear. The proposals the district came with to address special education, healthcare and salaries just didn't go far enough."

As of Sunday evening, San Francisco Unified School District and union leaders are still at odds over pay and benefits, even after last-ditch discussions this weekend. However, SFUSD officials say both sides will return to the bargaining table at noon Monday.

Laura Dudnick, an SFUSD spokesperson, said there are financial reasons the district can't pay the teachers exactly what they are asking for.

"We have been in a structural deficit for years, and we have been working really hard to come out of the structural deficit," Dudnick said. "We've made progress. We had to make difficult cuts last year, and we need to make more cuts to balance the budget, we need to make sure we can afford any raises we put forward."

Still, Dudnick said she's optimistic a deal can be reached.

Still no deal on pay, benefits

The impasse came after eight hours of talks Saturday that did produce a deal on one issue: programs for undocumented students.

"We were able to make progress in a number of areas," said Dudnick.

Union leaders want fully-funded healthcare and a 9- to 14% raise over two years. The district counter-offered Saturday night with a $24,000 health benefits allowance and a 6% raise, but with cuts elsewhere.

"We will not sell out our students or our members to get a wage increase when we know the district has the money to do that," said Curiel.

Lurie weighs in

Mayor Daniel Lurie Sunday called for more time.

"I have asked both UESF and the school district to agree to three additional days for conversations to continue. T would allow kids to stay in the classroom," said Lurie.

"We agree with his proposal of a cooling-off period," said Dudnick.

But the union says without a deal, a walkout will happen.

"We'll be on strike Monday," said Curiel.

What's next:

The district says it's working with community partners to provide childcare and food during the strike, and has sent out virtual assignments to students. But parents are hoping any strike is short-lived.

"We survived COVID, so we're going to have to pull together as a community," Parent Tanya Lavelle said. "And we're going to try to do the best that we can."