Claude, San Francisco's albino alligator, is turning 30 – how Cal Academy is celebrating

The Brief The California Academy of Sciences is hosting a month-long celebration to honor Claude the albino alligator, who is turning 30 in September. Claude, born in 1995 in Louisiana, came to the San Francisco museum in 2008.



An albino alligator named Claude will celebrate his 30th birthday next month and the California Academy of Sciences is planning a month-long celebration to mark the occasion.

Claude is the academy's first alligator with albinism and has been a resident since 2008.

He hatched at an alligator farm in Louisiana in 1995 and later moved into the academy’s facility designed by Renzo Piano, a famed Italian architect.

From Sept. 1–30, Claude will be featured in special events and programming at the museum.

Daily birthday-themed events will take place both at the museum and at locations across San Francisco.

Celebratory events

Festivities include a meet-and-greet with the Claude mascot, a Swamp Soirée dinner, free storytime readings, a scavenger hunt, cupcakes, and more.

Claude's hatchday party will take place on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free with museum admission.

The Swamp Soirée will feature cocktails, dinner and live jazz music. Tickets for the dinner, which is scheduled for Sept. 17, start at $650. Attendees will be subject to a fitting dress code – all white attire.

For those unable to attend the in-person events, the academy invites participants to submit "hatchday messages" online and tune in to watch Claude receive his birthday fish cake.

For a full list of celebratory events, click here.