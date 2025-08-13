Claude, San Francisco's albino alligator, is turning 30 – how Cal Academy is celebrating
SAN FRANCISCO - An albino alligator named Claude will celebrate his 30th birthday next month and the California Academy of Sciences is planning a month-long celebration to mark the occasion.
Claude is the academy's first alligator with albinism and has been a resident since 2008.
He hatched at an alligator farm in Louisiana in 1995 and later moved into the academy’s facility designed by Renzo Piano, a famed Italian architect.
From Sept. 1–30, Claude will be featured in special events and programming at the museum.
Daily birthday-themed events will take place both at the museum and at locations across San Francisco.
Celebratory events
Festivities include a meet-and-greet with the Claude mascot, a Swamp Soirée dinner, free storytime readings, a scavenger hunt, cupcakes, and more.
Claude's hatchday party will take place on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free with museum admission.
The Swamp Soirée will feature cocktails, dinner and live jazz music. Tickets for the dinner, which is scheduled for Sept. 17, start at $650. Attendees will be subject to a fitting dress code – all white attire.
For those unable to attend the in-person events, the academy invites participants to submit "hatchday messages" online and tune in to watch Claude receive his birthday fish cake.
For a full list of celebratory events, click here.
