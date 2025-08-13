Expand / Collapse search

Claude, San Francisco's albino alligator, is turning 30 – how Cal Academy is celebrating

By Skyler Winston
Published  August 13, 2025 4:45pm PDT
Pets and Animals
KTVU FOX 2
article

Claude, an albino alligator at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco. The reptile celebrates his 30th birthday next month. (Photo: Gayle Laird / California Academy of Sciences)

The Brief

    • The California Academy of Sciences is hosting a month-long celebration to honor Claude the albino alligator, who is turning 30 in September.
    • Claude, born in 1995 in Louisiana, came to the San Francisco museum in 2008.

SAN FRANCISCO - An albino alligator named Claude will celebrate his 30th birthday next month and the California Academy of Sciences is planning a month-long celebration to mark the occasion.

Claude is the academy's first alligator with albinism and has been a resident since 2008.

He hatched at an alligator farm in Louisiana in 1995 and later moved into the academy’s facility designed by Renzo Piano, a famed Italian architect. 

From Sept. 1–30, Claude will be featured in special events and programming at the museum. 

Daily birthday-themed events will take place both at the museum and at locations across San Francisco.

RELATED: Earth Day at San Francisco's California Academy of Sciences

Celebratory events

Festivities include a meet-and-greet with the Claude mascot, a Swamp Soirée dinner, free storytime readings, a scavenger hunt, cupcakes, and more.

Claude's hatchday party will take place on Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free with museum admission.

The Swamp Soirée will feature cocktails, dinner and live jazz music. Tickets for the dinner, which is scheduled for Sept. 17, start at $650. Attendees will be subject to a fitting dress code – all white attire. 

For those unable to attend the in-person events, the academy invites participants to submit "hatchday messages" online and tune in to watch Claude receive his birthday fish cake.

For a full list of celebratory events, click here.

The Source: California Academy of Sciences

Pets and AnimalsSan Francisco