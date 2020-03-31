Cleaning staff at Barcelona hospital thanked with round of applause
BARCELONA, Spain (FOX 5 DC / STORYFUL) - Healthcare staff at Barcelona’s Hospital Sant Joan de Deu thanked the cleaning staff with a warm round of applause for all their hard work in the “exceptional circumstances” caused by the coronvirus pandemic.
The hospital tweeted a video of that shows cleaners being applauded by the hospital’s healthcare workers.