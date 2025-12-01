SF leaders react to Trump administration 'ignoring' World AIDS Day

The Brief For the first time since the World Health Organization created the day in 1988, the Trump administration did not acknowledge it. Groups like the SF AIDS Foundation and the National AIDS Memorial hosted events at Golden Gate Park on Monday. California leaders continue the fight against funding freezes expected to make a global impact.



World AIDS Day is being honored by Bay Area groups despite the Trump administration not commemorating the day.

This is the first time since the World Health Organization created the day in 1988 that the federal government has not acknowledged it.

Federal agencies were reportedly instructed not to use government funds to promote or commemorate the day, but advocacy groups in the Bay Area said it's not just about awareness, it's about saving lives.

Those groups fear funding cuts will destroy progress made to improve the lives of those living with HIV and AIDS.

Groups like the SF AIDS Foundation and the National AIDS Memorial hosted events at Golden Gate Park on Monday.

Marty Carls, who has lived with AIDS since before there was a test, said he doesn't call himself a survivor, but a thriver.

"This ‘disease’ does not define us," he said. "I see myself as a flourisher."

Troy Brunet, who was honored with the Thom Weyand Unsung Hero Award for his advocacy as a long-term survivor at an event held at the National AIDS Memorial Grove.

He recalled what things were like at the height of the 1980's epidemic.

"It was heartbreaking. It was hard at the time, and then turning around and finding out I was positive. It was quite a lot," said Brunet.

"It was a political environment that didn’t not just address, but worked against us," said Carls.

The SF AIDS Foundation hosted an event there as well, honoring indigenous and Latine communities impacted by HIV.

"We came together to form systems of support and systems of care," said CEO of SFAF Tyler TerMeer about the 1980s.

"While the current administration, the White House has chosen silence, that’s not something our community has the luxury of doing. The fight is far from over," TerMeer added.

Governor Newsom declared December 1st World AIDS Day, writing in a statement "California will not be silent."

"Many people are dying in this country and around the world, people are still getting infected and the Trump administration is making it worse," State Senator Scott Wiener.

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi joined Mayor Daniel Lurie to honor the lives lost to AIDS.

Lurie said that while fewer people were diagnosed with HIV over the last 10 years, data showed a slight uptick last year among Black and brown communities.

The city’s goal is to reach zero new diagnoses.

"World AIDS Day reminds us to honor those who carry this work forward and it reminds us clearly that the job is not finished," said Lurie.

California leaders continue the fight against funding freezes expected to make a global impact and look back at the work San Franciscans did to provide healthcare for those living with the disease.

"Living with hiv is very difficult," said Brunet, who joins others when he said the Trump administration is not representing him.

"I cannot let Washington define who I am and what I need in my life," said Brunet.

The SF AIDS Foundation is currently suing the Trump administration to keep federal funds flowing. That lawsuit is being appealed, with the next court hearing in early 2026.