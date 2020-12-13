Cliff House restaurant in San Francisco announces permanent closure

article

San Francisco's historic Cliff House restaurant is closing for good.

The Cliff House has been offering take-out during the pandemic, but that ended in mid-July. On Sunday, the restaurant announced they will close for good on Dec. 31.

The restaurant says they were unable to agree on a long-term contract with the owner, Golden Gate National Park Service. The National Park Service bought the land from the Cliff House in 1977, and the restaurant leased it back from them.

The restaurant is located on Ocean Beach and is well known for its spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.

Back in mid-July, Louis Restaurant, located next door to the Cliff House, closed its doors for good after 83 years.

The coronavirus has created turbulence in the city's dining scene. The city had not permitted customers to dine-in for months. Then, restaurants briefly got permission to serve meals to customers seated outdoors.

But the resurgence of the virus' outbreak put the city back on the state's monitoring list and forced the suspension of al fresco dining, indoor shopping and other types of activities.

The Cliff House says 180 employees will be unemployed at the end of the year.