Cliff House restaurant in San Francisco temporarily suspending operations

San Francisco's historic Cliff House restaurant is temparily suspending operations.

The Cliff House has been offering take-out during the pandemic, but on Sunday, the Executive Chef told KTVU that they're going to temporarily close, starting Monday.

The restaurant is located on Ocean Beach and is well known for its spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.

San Francisco's Cliff House as it appeared May 20, 1954. (Photo by Duke Downey/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Just last week, Louis Restaurant, located next door to the Cliff House, closed its doors for good.

