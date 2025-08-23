Cloverdale man arrested after allegedly stealing truck, dragging maintenance worker

article

A man was arrested in Healdsburg following a brief pursuit on Friday after he allegedly stole a pickup in Santa Rosa and dragged a worker who attempted to stop him.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. Friday to the Kaiser Permanente Medical offices located at 3975 Old Redwood Highway on reports of the carjacking and a possible assault, according to a department statement.

There, officers met with a maintenance worker who reported that he had parked his truck near the entrance to the offices and noticed "an unknown male suspect" enter the vehicle and start the engine.

"To stop the suspect from fleeing, the victim approached the driver’s side and attempted to remove the keys from the ignition," the SRPD reported. "The suspect verbally threatened the victim, claiming he had a firearm, and then accelerated out of the parking lot while the victim was still holding onto the driver side of the door."

Police said the worker was dragged about 25 feet before he fell to the ground. He sustained moderate injuries, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video from the scene led police to identify the alleged cartjacker as 41-year-old Matthew Webb of Cloverdale. Authorities later found the stolen pickup near the 100 block of Bailhache Avenue in Healdsburg, nearly 30 miles away from the scene of the alleged carjacking.

Police alleged that Webb parked the stolen pickup truck before entering another vehicle. When officers attempted to stop Webb, he allegedly fled the scene and led authorities on a pursuit through downtown Healdsburg.

"During the pursuit, Webb intentionally rammed a Healdsburg Police officer’s patrol vehicle," the SRPD said. "Webb eventually slowed down, abandoned his vehicle, and attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended by officers and deputies and taken into custody without any further incident."

An investigation into the alleged carjacking and later pursuit is ongoing, Santa Rosa police said.